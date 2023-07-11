INDIA STOCKS-Financials, auto stocks lead rise in Indian shares

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, July 11 (Reuters) - Indian shares advanced on Tuesday, led by gains in high-weightage financials and auto stocks, tracking a rise in their Asian peers as hopes of a China stimulus package boosted risk appetite.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI index was up 0.67% at 19,485.60, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.64% to 65,762.47, as of 10:38 a.m. IST.

Twelve of the 13 major sectoral indexes logged gains, with financials .NIFTYFIN rising 0.5% and auto shares .NIFTYAUTO adding more than 1%.

Life insurers - HDFC Life InsuranceHDFL.NS, Life Insurance Corporation of India LIFI.NS and Max Financial Services MAXI.NS - gained over 2% each after reporting a growth in the premiums collected in June.

Vedanta VDAN.NSlost over 2.5% as Taiwan's Foxconn withdrew from a $19.5 billion semiconductor joint venture with the company.

The rally has extended to broader markets as well, with mid-caps .NIFMDCP100 and small-caps .NIFSMCP100 repeatedly scaling new all-time and 52-week highs, respectively.

"The funds received by small- and mid-caps in June from mutual fund investors are 84% of the total inflow to equity-based funds," said Viraj Gandhi, CEO of Samco Mutual Fund. "This clearly indicates momentum in broader markets."

India's inflation likely snapped a four-month decline in June due to rising food prices, a Reuters poll of economists showed ahead of official data on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, IT firms Tata Consultancy Services TCS.NS and HCLTech HCLT.NS will kickstart the June quarter earnings season on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza, Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.