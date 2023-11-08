INDIA STOCKS-Energy stocks boost Indian blue-chips; financials, IT cap gains

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Wednesday, helped by stronger energy stocks on the back of falling oil prices, although gains were limited by declines in financials and information technology (IT) stocks.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI closed 0.19% higher at 19,443.50, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.05% to 64,975.61.

Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd BPCL.NS rose 3.06% and was the top Nifty 50 gainer, while Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL.NSclimbed 7.48%, helped by strong quarterly results.

In contrast, both financial services .NIFTYFIN and IT .NIFTYIT fell over 0.2%, after having risen more than 2% each over the last four sessions.

Small- and mid-caps have gained 37% and 28% in 2023 so far, compared to 7.4% rise in the Nifty.

Small-caps rose 0.70% and hit a record high, while mid-caps gained 0.99%.

Pharma index .NIPHARM rose 1.48%, led by post-earnings rally in Alkem LaboratoriesALKE.NS and LupinLUPN.NS following U.S. FDA approval for key drugs.

Real estate stocks .NIFTYREAL jumped 1.52%, powered by 5.28% post-earnings surge in Prestige Estate Projects PREG.NS.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami, Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Varun H K)

