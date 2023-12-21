INDIA STOCKS-Energy stocks aid rebound in Indian shares after lacklustre start

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Dec 21 (Reuters) - India's stock benchmarks bounced back from early losses, aided by a recovery in energy and financials, after booking profits at record high levels in the previous session even as theglobal marketrally lost steam.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty .NSEI rose 0.50% to 21,255.05, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN advanced 0.51% to 70,865.10.

"We think there is still room on the upside for Indian markets," said Sanjiv Bhasin, director at IIFL Securities, citing rising foreign inflows on India's demographic premium, consumption growth, easing global rate outlook and robust domestic growth momentum.

The Nifty 50 is up 5.57% so far in December, on course to log its best monthly performance in 2023, despite profit-taking on Wednesday.

High-weightage energy .NIFTYENR and financial .NIFTYFIN stocks, gained 1.77% and 0.59%, respectively, on the day, leading the index gains. They had dropped 2.68% and 1.09%, respectively, in the previous session.

Reliance Industries RELI.NS, the second heaviest stock in Nifty 50, gained 1.4% on multiple block deals.

The small-caps .NIFSMCP100 and mid-caps .NIFMDCP100 gained about 2% and 1.7%, respectively, after a sharp slide in the previous session.

"The prevailing expensive valuations in the small- and mid-cap segments of the market can make these stocks particularly sensitive to changes in market trajectory, sentiment and external factors," said Rahul Sharma, managing partner at Equity 99.

The small- and mid-caps have gained 51% and 42% in 2023 so far, respectively, compared to a 17.4% rise in the Nifty 50.

Media .NIFTYMED surged 2.49%, powered by a 4.07% rise in top constituent Zee Entertainment Enterprises ZEE.NS after the company said it is in talks with Sony Group's 6758.T India unit to extend a merger deadline.

Cochin ShipyardCOCH.NS and Mazagon Dock ShipbuildersMAZG.NS gained 6.19% and 3.65%, respectively, after signing contracts with India's Ministry of Defence.

Asian shares fell after a drop in Wall Street equities overnight as the focus in the United States turned to third-quarter growth data on Thursday and a key inflation reading on Friday. MKTS/GLOB

