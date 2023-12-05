News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-Energy shares lead Indian stocks to fresh all-time highs

December 05, 2023 — 10:52 pm EST

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

Updated at 9:17 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Dec 6 (Reuters) - India's benchmark indexes opened at fresh record highs for the third consecutive session on Wednesday, led by energy stocks on moderating crude prices, while theglobal marketrally eased ahead of key U.S. data.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI rose as much as 0.49% to 20,956.55 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was up 0.46% at an all-time high of 69,614.04 as of 9:17 a.m. IST.

