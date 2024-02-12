INDIA STOCKS-Energy shares drag India's blue-chip stocks; small, mid-caps slide

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Indian shares declined on Monday, dragged by energy stocks on lacklustre earnings from Oil & Natural Gas Corporation and Tata Power Company.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was down 0.54% at 21,665.50, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.48% to 71,253.37, as of 10:24 a.m IST.

"Investor caution prevails after the Reserve Bank of India's uninspiring monetary policy commentary last week and worries of delay in U.S. rate cuts," said Prashant Tapse, senior vice president of research at Mehta Equities.

The RBI doused hopes of early rate cuts and projected elevated inflation for fiscal 2025 in its policy decision on Thursday.

Eleven of the 13 major sectors declined on Monday. Energy index .NIFTYENR dropped 2.5%.

ONGC ONGC.NS, which posted a profit fall in the December quarter, shed 3%, while Tata Power TTPW.NS lost 5.6% after reporting a marginal profit increase in the quarter.

IT .NIFTYIT added 0.8% after U.S. inflation data for December fuelled hopes of soft landing for U.S. economy, a key revenue source for the sector.

Pharma .NIPHARM added 0.7%, led by the post-results increase in Aurobindo PharmaARBN.NSand Divi's Laboratories DIVI.NS, while Dr. Reddy's Laboratories REDY.NS gained on closure of U.S. FDA probe.

The more-domestically focussed mid-caps .NIFMDCP100 and small-caps .NIFSMCP100 declined 1.6% and 3%, respectively.

The frothy valuations of the broader market are a matter of concern and safety lies in large-caps from a long-term perspective, said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist of Geojit Financial Services, a view also shared by G Chokkalingam, founder of Equinomics Research.

Among individual stocks, Hero MotoCorp HROM.NS shed 3% after beating third-quarter profit estimates.

