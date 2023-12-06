INDIA STOCKS-Energy, IT shares lead Indian stocks to fresh all-time highs

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Dec 6 (Reuters) - India's benchmark indexes advanced to fresh record highs for the third consecutive session on Wednesday, led by energy stocks on moderating oil prices and information technology (IT) shares on growing bets of a rate cut in the U.S. in March.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI rose as much as 0.23% to 20,903 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN was up 0.24% at 69461.20 as of 10:15 a.m. IST.

Seven of the 13 major sectors logged gains. Energy index .NIFTYENR climbed 2.2% to a new record, powered by the surge in Adani group stocks and drop in crude oil prices to a five-month low amid doubts over OPEC+ supply cuts and China's demand recovery.O/R

IT .NIFTYIT gained 1%, tracking the rise in technology peers in Asia after a fall in U.S. Treasury yields on rate cut expectations.

"We are gradually entering the euphoria phase of this classic bull market," said Dipan Mehta, director at Elixir Equities.

"The floating stock is gradually diminishing while liquidity conditions are very favourable with the return of foreign buying," Mehta added.

High weightage financials .NIFTYFIN fell 0.2% after rising in the last eight sessions, when it added 7.61%.

Mid-caps .NIFMDCP100 rose 0.3%, while small-caps .NIFSMCP100 added 0.2% on the day.

"There is gradual realisation that valuations are quite rich in small- and mid-caps, which could add to inflows into large-caps," Mehta said.

Most Wall Street equities closed lower overnight, as rally paused ahead of key labour market data that could influence the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate decision. Asian markets rebounded following a dip in the previous session. MKTS/GLOB

All of the Adani group stocks, barring ACC ACC.NS, advanced, gaining between 1.5% and 15%.

Reliance Industries RELI.NS, the second-heaviest stock in Nifty 50 index, gained 1.25% after Jefferies reiterated "buy" on the stock.

