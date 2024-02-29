INDIA STOCKS-Energy drives Indian shares higher after strong domestic growth data

By Bharath Rajeswaran and VarunVyas Hebbalalu

BENGALURU, March 1 (Reuters) - Indian shares advanced on Friday, led by energy stocks, as faster-than-expected domestic economic growth and in-line U.S. inflation data boosted sentiment.

The blue-chip index NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI was up 0.88% at 22,176.25, while the BSE Sensex .BSESN added 0.86% to 73,123.55, as of 10:02 a.m. IST.

Ten of the 13 major sectors logged gains. The broader, more domestically focussed small- .NIFSMCP100 and mid-caps .NIFMDCP100 gained 0.6% each.

The rise comes after data showed the Indian economy grew 8.4% in the October-December quarter, the fastest pace in six quarters and also above estimates, aided by robust manufacturing and construction activity.

"India's impressive gross domestic product (GDP) numbers provide fundamental support to the bull market," said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

BPCL was the top percentage gainer in the Nifty 50.

The rise comes after HSBC reiterated its "buy" rating on the three companies and raised target prices, citing medium-term benefits from refinery upgrade, improved fundamentals and reduced government intervention.

Financials .NIFTYFIN added 1%, while public sector banks .NIFTYPSU gained 0.8%.

The stock has shed 18% in the first two months of 2024.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran and VarunVyas Hebbalalu in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng)

