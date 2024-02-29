News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-Energy drives Indian shares higher after strong domestic growth data

Credit: REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni

February 29, 2024 — 11:37 pm EST

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran and VarunVyas Hebbalalu for Reuters ->

By Bharath Rajeswaran and VarunVyas Hebbalalu

BENGALURU, March 1 (Reuters) - Indian shares advanced on Friday, led by energy stocks, as faster-than-expected domestic economic growth and in-line U.S. inflation data boosted sentiment.

The blue-chip index NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI was up 0.88% at 22,176.25, while the BSE Sensex .BSESN added 0.86% to 73,123.55, as of 10:02 a.m. IST.

Ten of the 13 major sectors logged gains. The broader, more domestically focussed small- .NIFSMCP100 and mid-caps .NIFMDCP100 gained 0.6% each.

The rise comes after data showed the Indian economy grew 8.4% in the October-December quarter, the fastest pace in six quarters and also above estimates, aided by robust manufacturing and construction activity.

"India's impressive gross domestic product (GDP) numbers provide fundamental support to the bull market," said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

BPCL was the top percentage gainer in the Nifty 50.

The rise comes after HSBC reiterated its "buy" rating on the three companies and raised target prices, citing medium-term benefits from refinery upgrade, improved fundamentals and reduced government intervention.

Financials .NIFTYFIN added 1%, while public sector banks .NIFTYPSU gained 0.8%.

The stock has shed 18% in the first two months of 2024.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran and VarunVyas Hebbalalu in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.