INDIA STOCKS-Energy, banks drag Indian shares lower

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Indian shares declined on Wednesday, dragged by energy companies and public sector banks and as investors booked profits ahead of key U.S. and domestic economic data.

The blue-chip index NSE Nifty 50 .NSEI was down 0.72% at 22,039, while the BSE Sensex .BSESN shed 0.67% to 72,605.25, as of 11:54 a.m. IST.

The indexes swung between slight gains and losses in the first hour of trade before slipping. They had gained nearly 2% in the past two weeks but are down nearly 1% so far this week.

"Volatility will remain elevated and occasional profit booking, like today, will continue as valuation concerns linger after the recent rally," said Samrat Dasgupta, CEO of Esquire Investment Advisors.

The Nifty volatility index .NIFVIX rose to 16.42 on the day, slightly below the 10-month high of 16.58 hit on Jan. 30.

Energy .NIFTYENR and oil and gas .NIFOILGAS stocks dropped about 1.7%, dragged by a similar decline in Reliance Industries RELI.NS.

Later in the day, the oil-to-retail conglomerate is expected to announce the merger of its media assets with Disney's DIS.NS India media assets, Reuters reported citing sources.

Oil marketing companies Bharat Petroleum BPCL.NS, Hindustan Petroleum HPCL.NS and Indian Oil IOC.NS lost 2%-4%.

OMCs' earnings should moderate as gross refining margins normalise and yet the stocks have rallied an "irrational" 77% over the last six months, said Nuvama Institutional Equities, downgrading the three stocks to "reduce" from "hold".

State-owned banks .NIFTYPSU shed 2%.

The broader, more domestically-focussed small- .NIFSMCP100 and mid-caps .NIFMDCP100 lost over 1.6% each.

"Small- and mid-caps represent a risk area for the markets. Multiple asset managers are stopping taking in funds in the segments, while the market regulator has sought more disclosures from funds," Dasgupta said.

Broader Asian markets fell, ahead of the release of a key U.S. inflation reading on Thursday. Meanwhile, on the same day, data is expected to show India's growth likely moderated to 6.6% year-on-year in the October-December quarter. MKTS/GLOB

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.