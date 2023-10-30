INDIA STOCKS-Earnings-led boost lifts India's blue-chips higher

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Oct 30 (Reuters) - India's blue-chip indexes recovered from a lackluster start to end Monday with gains, helped by a results-led boost to key constituents after heavyweight Reliance posted a bigger quarterly profit late last week.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI closed 0.49% higher at 19,140.90, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.52% to 64,112.65.

Reliance IndustriesRELI.NS, which has nearly 10% weightage in Nifty 50, rose 2.06% after posting a 27.4% rise in consolidated profit in the second quarter.

The oil-to-telecom conglomerate led the gains in energy .NIFTYENR, oil & gas indexes .NIFOILGAS, which were up over 1% each.

Bharat Petroleum CorpBPCL.NSgained 3.57% and CiplaCIPL.NS added 1.64%, after reporting strong quarterly earnings.

Ten of the 13 major sectoral indexes advanced. The more domestically focussed small- .NIFSMCP100 and mid-caps .NIFMDCP100 underperformed the blue-chips, adding 0.15% and 0.09%, respectively.

Asian markets were subdued, as caution ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision on November 1 added to worries over Middle East conflict.MKTS/GLOB

In India, Adani Green EnergyADNA.NS and KPIT TechnologiesKPIE.NS jumped over 5% each on posting rise in quarterly earnings.

On the flipside, SBI CardSBIC.NSfell 5.07% while Mahindra & Mahindra Financial ServicesMMFS.NSlost 11.47%, on logging weak results.

UPLUPLL.NS settled 3.58% lower after reporting a surprise loss in second quarter, in the final hour of trade.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; editing by Eileen Soreng and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

