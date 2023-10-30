News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-Earnings-led boost lifts India's blue-chips higher

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

October 30, 2023 — 06:13 am EDT

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Oct 30 (Reuters) - India's blue-chip indexes recovered from a lackluster start to end Monday with gains, helped by a results-led boost to key constituents after heavyweight Reliance posted a bigger quarterly profit late last week.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI closed 0.49% higher at 19,140.90, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.52% to 64,112.65.

Reliance IndustriesRELI.NS, which has nearly 10% weightage in Nifty 50, rose 2.06% after posting a 27.4% rise in consolidated profit in the second quarter.

The oil-to-telecom conglomerate led the gains in energy .NIFTYENR, oil & gas indexes .NIFOILGAS, which were up over 1% each.

Bharat Petroleum CorpBPCL.NSgained 3.57% and CiplaCIPL.NS added 1.64%, after reporting strong quarterly earnings.

Ten of the 13 major sectoral indexes advanced. The more domestically focussed small- .NIFSMCP100 and mid-caps .NIFMDCP100 underperformed the blue-chips, adding 0.15% and 0.09%, respectively.

Asian markets were subdued, as caution ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision on November 1 added to worries over Middle East conflict.MKTS/GLOB

In India, Adani Green EnergyADNA.NS and KPIT TechnologiesKPIE.NS jumped over 5% each on posting rise in quarterly earnings.

On the flipside, SBI CardSBIC.NSfell 5.07% while Mahindra & Mahindra Financial ServicesMMFS.NSlost 11.47%, on logging weak results.

UPLUPLL.NS settled 3.58% lower after reporting a surprise loss in second quarter, in the final hour of trade.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; editing by Eileen Soreng and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.