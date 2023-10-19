INDIA STOCKS-Earnings-driven gains in key stocks help Indian shares cap losses

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Thursday, tracking a selloff in global stocks on worries over escalating tensions in the Middle East, while earnings-driven gains in key Nifty 50 constituents limited the losses.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI settled 0.24% lower at 19,624.70, and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.38% to 65,629.24. Both the benchmarks lost 0.81% each during the session.

Metals .NIFTYMETshed 0.88% and was the top sectoral loser. High weightage banks .NSEBANK settled 0.31% lower, after losing 0.75% in intraday trade.

A 2.11% rise in private lender IndusInd BankINBK.NSon strong earnings helped the bank index trim losses.

Auto index .NIFTYAUTO added 0.50%, supported by a 6.72% jump in Bajaj AutoBAJA.NS to a record high, after beating profit estimates in second quarter.

Similarly, Nestle IndiaNEST.NS hit a record high on strong quarterly results, driving the consumer index .NIFTYFMCG 0.14% higher.

Global stocks fell on fears of Israel-Hamas military clashes engulfing the region, while a jump in U.S. Treasury yields to a 16-year high added to the risk aversion. MKTS/GLOB

"This unexpected spike in (U.S. Treasury) yields will take its toll on equity markets," said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Analysts said that elevated U.S. yields could trigger further foreign portfolio investor (FPI) selling in Indian equities. FPIs have been net sellers of Indian shares since the beginning of September.

But a rise in other IT stocks like LTIMindtreeLTIM.NS, Persistent SystemsPERS.NSand CoforgeCOFO.NSon strong earnings helped trim losses in the information technology index .NIFTYIT.

On the flip side, Ultratech CementULTC.NS jumped 2.90% after reporting a year-on-year rise in second-quarter net profit.

