INDIA STOCKS-Earnings boost for key companies lifts Indian shares higher

Updated at 9:18 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Tuesday, supported by an earnings-led rise in key companies and tracking an overnight rise in Wall Street ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision on Wednesday.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 0.24% at 19,187 as of 9:18 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.26% to 64,270.72.

