News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-Earnings boost for key companies lifts Indian shares higher

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

October 30, 2023 — 11:51 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Updated at 9:18 a.m. IST

BENGALURU, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Tuesday, supported by an earnings-led rise in key companies and tracking an overnight rise in Wall Street ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision on Wednesday.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 0.24% at 19,187 as of 9:18 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.26% to 64,270.72.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman )

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com ; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.