INDIA STOCKS-Consumer stocks drag Indian shares down amid rising US rate woes

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Oct 20 (Reuters) - India's blue-chip indexes fell on Friday, dragged by consumer stocks after mixed earnings from top companies, while U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments fanned worries over higher-for-longer interest rates.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was down 0.25% at 19,575.60 as of 10:11 a.m. IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 0.20% to 65,497.81.

Consumer stocks .NIFTYFMCG lost 1%, with ITC ITC.NS falling 2% after posting a weaker-than-expected quarterly profit amid rising competition and high raw material costs.

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) HLL.NSshed 2% on sluggish recovery in quarterly sales volume. Both ITC and HUL were among the top Nifty 50 losers.

In contrast, Nestle India NEST.NSextended its post-earnings rally for the second session, adding 2% and topping Nifty 50 gainers. Nestle jumped 3.74% to a record high in the previous session after strong quarterly results.

Tata Motors TAMO.NS rose 1% after the auto maker said it will buy an almost 27% stake in digital logistics firm Freight Tiger.

Foreign selling is likely to continue amid elevated U.S. Treasury yields, two analysts said.

"If the conflict gets broad based beyond just Israel and Palestine, there will be further adverse impact on crude prices, which will have its own ramifications," said Pramod Gubbi, founder of Marcellus Investment Managers.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 rose above $93 per barrel on fears the Israel-Hamas conflict could spread.O/R Rising oil prices hurt net importers like India.

Tata Communications TATA.NSfell nearly 3% on weak results, while Jindal Stainless climbed over 5% after its September-quarter profit more than doubled.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza nd Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.