INDIA STOCKS-Banks lead rise in Indian shares amid global rebound

BENGALURU, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Indian shares advanced on Tuesday, led by banks as top lender HDFC Bank HDBK.NS reported results for the first time after the merger with its parent, while a rebound in global stocks and moderation in oil prices aided sentiment.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was up 0.50% at 19,830.60 as of 10:03 a.m. IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.51% to 66,498.50.

Financial indexes such as banks .NSEBANK, private banks .NIFPVTBNK, public sector banks .NIFTYPSU and financials .NIFTYFIN rose between 0.6% and 1%, after HDFC Bank reported a net profit in the September quarter in its first results as a single company since the merger with Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC).

"The pressure on the net interest margins for HDFC Bank was expected and it appears that the NIM may have bottomed out," said Saurabh Jain, assistant vice president of research at SMC Global Securities.

The private lender, which has the highest weightage in Nifty 50, was among the top gainers in the session, rising as much as 1.71%.

Non-bank lender Bajaj Finance BJFN.NS, which is due to report September quarter results later in the day, gained 1.5%.

Jain added that investors should use any slide in markets to "hike allocations in banking, property, utilities and industries sectors, as the domestic focus and growth visibility make these segments attractive".

Small-caps .NIFSMCP100 extended their outperformance over the blue-chips, rising 1%. Mid-caps .NIFMDCP100 mirrored the benchmarks.

Wall Street equities closed higher overnight as investors embarked upon the first full week of earnings. Asian markets edged higher. MKTS/GLOB

Brent crude futures LCOc1 steadied below $90 per barrel in Asia hours on hopes that the U.S. would ease sanctions on Venezuela. Lower oil prices are a positive for net importers of the commodity, like India. O/R

Newly listed Jio Financial Services JIOF.NS gained over 3% after second-quarter profit doubled sequentially and tyre maker CEAT CEAT.NSsurged 11% on September-quarter profit beat.

