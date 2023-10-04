News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-Auto, IT drag Indian shares as risk aversion carries

October 04, 2023 — 12:48 am EDT

BENGALURU, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Wednesday after mixed cues from September sales dragged auto stocks down, while information technology (IT) stocks fell on worries of a prolonged high interest rate regime in the U.S.

The NSE Nifty 50 index .NSEI was down 0.69% at 19,393.55, as of 09:55 a.m. IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN lost 0.71% to 65,056.20.

Auto stocks .NIFTYAUTO shed over 1%, extending their slide for a second session in a row after sales of entry-level vehicles, as well as tractors, showed weakness.

Maruti Suzuki MRTI.NS lost 2% after the automaker got income tax penalty notice for fiscal 2020, worth 21.60 billion rupees.

Small- .NIFSMCP100 and mid-caps .NIFMDCP100 stocks lost 0.5% and 1%, respectively.

"It is safer to shift to large-caps, at least for the time being."

Asian equities fell to a 11-month low after data showed an unexpected rise in job openings in the U.S. in August, heightening the possibility of a prolonged high interest regime. MKTS/GLOB

IT firms .NIFTYIT, which earn a significant share of their revenue from the U.S., lost 0.8% on rate concerns.

Among individual stocks, Avenue Supermarts AVEU.NSgained over 2% after the retailer said its standalone revenue for September quarter rose 18.5% to 123.08 billion rupees.

Nestle NEST.NSjumped 4% after the company said it will consider an interim dividend and stock split at its board meeting later this month.

Bajaj Finserv BJFS.NS lost 2% after the company's unit got a show cause cum demand notice from Directorate General Of GST Intelligence, Pune, alleging tax demand of 10.1 billion rupees.

