INDIA STOCKS-Auto, consumer stocks lift Indian shares ahead of quarterly results

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, July 11 (Reuters) - Indian shares extended gains on Tuesday, led by a rise in auto and consumer stocks, tracking their Asian and European peers higher onhopes of a China stimulus package.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI index settled 0.43% higher at 19,439.40, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.42% to 65,617.84.

Eight of the 13 major sectoral indexes logged gains, with auto .NIFTYAUTO and fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) .NIFTYFMCG indexes adding over 1.2% each after several brokerages, including HSBC, Citi and Jefferies, reiterated their bullish outlook on earnings growth in the sectors.

Jefferies expects a growth in sales of passenger vehicles and two-wheelers in the June quarter, aided by operating leverage and lower commodity costs. Eicher Motors EICH.NS, Tata Motors TAMO.NS and Maruti Suzuki MRTI.NS were among the top Nifty 50 gainers.

The high-weightage information technology index .NIFTYIT rose nearly 0.45% ahead of the quarterly earnings season starting on Wednesday.

Healthy demand and margin expansion due to moderation in inflation will likely drive first-quarter earnings, Pankaj Chhaochharia and Abhimanya Godara, analysts at Antique Stock Broking, said.

They, however, cautioned that the gains could be incremental due to elevated valuations. "Indian equities are trading at 20.2 times one-year forward P/E multiple, compared to the long-term average of 18.4 times."

Among individual stocks, agri chemical firm UPL UPLL.NS lost over 2% on rising concerns over demand after global peer FMC FMC.NS lowered its 2023 revenue forecast, citing decline in volumes across geographies. The stock was the top Nifty 50 loser.

Investors now await India's inflation print, due after market hours on Wednesday. Retail inflation likely snapped a four-month decline in June due to rising food prices, a Reuters poll of economists showed ahead of official data.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza, Nivedita Bhattacharjee, Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Sonia Cheema)

