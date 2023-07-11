News & Insights

INDIA STOCKS-Auto, consumer stocks lift Indian shares ahead of quarterly results

Credit: REUTERS/NIHARIKA KULKARNI

July 11, 2023 — 06:09 am EDT

Written by Bharath Rajeswaran for Reuters ->

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, July 11 (Reuters) - Indian shares extended gains on Tuesday, led by a rise in auto and consumer stocks, tracking their Asian and European peers higher onhopes of a China stimulus package.

The Nifty 50 .NSEI index settled 0.43% higher at 19,439.40, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN rose 0.42% to 65,617.84.

Eight of the 13 major sectoral indexes logged gains, with auto .NIFTYAUTO and fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) .NIFTYFMCG indexes adding over 1.2% each after several brokerages, including HSBC, Citi and Jefferies, reiterated their bullish outlook on earnings growth in the sectors.

Jefferies expects a growth in sales of passenger vehicles and two-wheelers in the June quarter, aided by operating leverage and lower commodity costs. Eicher Motors EICH.NS, Tata Motors TAMO.NS and Maruti Suzuki MRTI.NS were among the top Nifty 50 gainers.

The high-weightage information technology index .NIFTYIT rose nearly 0.45% ahead of the quarterly earnings season starting on Wednesday.

Healthy demand and margin expansion due to moderation in inflation will likely drive first-quarter earnings, Pankaj Chhaochharia and Abhimanya Godara, analysts at Antique Stock Broking, said.

They, however, cautioned that the gains could be incremental due to elevated valuations. "Indian equities are trading at 20.2 times one-year forward P/E multiple, compared to the long-term average of 18.4 times."

Among individual stocks, agri chemical firm UPL UPLL.NS lost over 2% on rising concerns over demand after global peer FMC FMC.NS lowered its 2023 revenue forecast, citing decline in volumes across geographies. The stock was the top Nifty 50 loser.

Investors now await India's inflation print, due after market hours on Wednesday. Retail inflation likely snapped a four-month decline in June due to rising food prices, a Reuters poll of economists showed ahead of official data.

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza, Nivedita Bhattacharjee, Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Sonia Cheema)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9769003463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.