INDIA STOCKS-Adani group stocks drag Indian shares to 1-week low

By Bharath Rajeswaran

BENGALURU, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Indian shares sank more than 1% on Wednesday, dragged down by Adani group stocks after a short-seller raised fresh concerns about the group's debt in a report that had a ripple effect across the market.

The Nifty 50 index .NSEI was down 1.15% at 17,911.55 as of 12:05 p.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex .BSESN fell 1.12% to 60,295.55.

Stocks of the seven listed Adani group companies fell between 3% and 7% after Hindenburg, a well-known U.S. short-seller, said key listed companies in the group controlled by billionaire Gautam Adani had "substantial debt", which has put the entire group on a "precarious financial footing".

The flagship Adani Enterprises ADEL.NS fell about 3%, while Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone APSE.NS sank more than 6%. Both were among the top three losers on the benchmark Nifty index.

Adani-owned cement firms ACC ACC.NS and Ambuja Cements ABUJ.NS fell 6.2% and 6.9%, respectively.

All the major sectoral indexes logged losses, with the heavyweight financials .NIFTYFIN sliding nearly 2%.

Analysts said that risk aversion due to the Hindenburg report led to the drop in banking stocks.

"The slide in today's equities is due to a combination of factors such as the report on Adani group stocks, monthly expiry of January derivatives series as well as the fading off of the pre-budget rally," said Avinash Gorakshakar, head of research at Profitmart Securities.

Indian markets will be shut for a local holiday on Thursday, meaning January series derivatives expiry will be on Wednesday.

"The weakness in the domestic equities will persist on high valuations and weak global cues," added Gorakshakar. He said the markets would be volatile until the union budget on Feb. 1.

Auto stocks .NIFTYAUTO were among the few bright spots. Maruti Suzuki MRTI.NS and Bajaj Auto BAJA.NS logging gains of 0.8% and 1.3%, respectively, after Maruti's earnings report.

Adani stocks tumble on report flagging financial riskshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3WCrjAH

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran and Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((bharath.rajeswaran@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +919769003463))

