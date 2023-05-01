India state retailers gasoil, gasoline sales rose in April m/m

By Nidhi Verma

NEW DELHI, May 1 (Reuters) - Indian state fuel retailers' gasoil sales rose in April from the previous month, preliminary sales data showed, indicating a pick up in economic activity.

Daily sales of gasoil rose by 4.8% to 238,500 tonnes in April compared with March, the data showed.

Gasoil accounts for about two-fifths of refined fuel consumption in India and is directly linked to industrial activity

India's factory activity expanded at its quickest pace in more than four months in April to 57.2, driven by solid growth in new orders and output, the Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index compiled by S&P Global showed on Monday.

Gasoil is mainly used by trucks, while gasoline is used in passenger vehicles.

State fuel retailers' daily gasoline sales declined 0.5% to 88,200 tonnes, the data showed.

State-run retailers and refiners- Indian Oil Corp IOC.NS, Hindustan Petroleum Corp HPCL.NS and Bharat Petroleum BPCL.NS - own about 90% of India's retail fuel outlets.

Below is a table of Indian state refiners' preliminary daily fuel sales data with volumes in thousand tonnes.

Refined fuels

Apr. 2023

%Chg mth/mth

%Chg yr/yr

%Chg vs 2021

Gasoline

88.2

-0.5

2.5

23.5

Gasoil

238.5

4.8

6.7

21.0

Jet Fuel

19.9

-3.1

15.4

53.3

Liquefied Petroleum Gas

73.1

-8.1

-2.7

4.1

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((nidhi.verma@thomsonreuters.com; +91 11 49548031; Reuters Messaging: nidhi.verma.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.