India state retailers' gasoil, gasoline sales flat in June m/m

By Shivangi Acharya and Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI, July 1 (Reuters) - Indian state fuel retailers' gasoil and gasoline sales in June were little changed from the previous month, preliminary data showed, as people avoided travel as a heat wave in May gave way to monsoon rains.
Daily sales of gasoil rose marginally by 0.4% to 7.12 million metric tonnes in June compared with May, the data showed.
Fuel demand in India, the world's third biggest oil importer and consumer, typically falls during the four-month monsoon season beginning in June as parts of the country are hit by heavy floods.
Monsoon rains also reduce demand from the agriculture sector as less irrigation-related requirements decrease.
Gasoil accounts for about two-fifths of India's overall refined fuel consumption and is directly linked to industrial activity in Asia's third-largest economy.
State fuel retailers' daily gasoline sales remained flat at nearly 2.90 million tonnes, the data showed.
State-run retailers and refiners - Indian Oil Corp IOC.NS, Hindustan Petroleum Corp HPCL.NS and Bharat Petroleum BPCL.NS - own about 90% of India's retail fuel outlets.
Below is a table of Indian state refiners' preliminary daily fuel sales data with volumes in thousand tonnes.
Refined fuels
June 2023
%Chg mth/mth
%Chg yr/yr
%Chg vs 2021
Gasoline
2897.2
0.0
3.4
33.5
Gasoil
7121.6
0.4
-3.7
30.3
Jet Fuel
587.3
-2.4
6.0
140.3
Liquefied Petroleum Gas
2279.9
-3.4
-0.8
-0.2
(Reporting by Shivangi Acharya and Nidhi Verma in New Delhi, Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
