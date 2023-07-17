India state retailers' gasoil, gasoline sales declines in July: prelim data

By Nidhi Verma

NEW DELHI, July 17 (Reuters) - Indian state fuel retailers' gasoil and gasoline sales during July 1-16 declined from the same period in the previous month, preliminary data showed, as widespread heavy rain upended travel demand.

Daily sales of gasoil fell by 19.7% to about 2.96 million metric tons in July compared with June, the data showed.

Fuel demand in the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer typically drops during the four-month monsoon season that begins in June as parts of the country are hit by heavy floods.

Demand from the agriculture sector also gets affected in this period due to fewer irrigation-related requirements.

State retailers' gasoil sales were further hit as private refiner Reliance Industries Ltd RELI.NS is selling the fuel at cheaper rates.

Gasoil accounts for about two-fifths of India's overall refined fuel consumption and is directly linked to industrial activity in Asia's third-largest economy.

State fuel retailers' daily gasoline sales were down by 10.8% month-on-month in July at around 1.26 million metric tons, the data showed.

State-run retailers and refiners - Indian Oil Corp IOC.NS, Hindustan Petroleum Corp HPCL.NS and Bharat Petroleum BPCL.NS - own about 90% of India's retail fuel outlets.

Below is a table of Indian state refiners' preliminary daily fuel sales data with volumes in thousand tons.

Refined fuels

July 1-16 2023

%Chg mth/mth

%Chg yr/yr

%Chg vs 2021

Gasoline

1258.4

-10.8

-10.5

12.5

Gasoil

2961.6

-19.7

-14.9

10.1

Jet Fuel

301.8

-6.7

6.1

101.1

Liquefied Petroleum Gas

1275.5

3.8

-6.3

6.0

