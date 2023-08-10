News & Insights

Commodities

India starts importing tomatoes from Nepal amid price spike

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

August 10, 2023 — 03:47 am EDT

Written by Nikunj Ohri for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - India has started importing tomatoes from Nepal, India's finance minister said on Thursday amid a record high spike in prices in the country.

The first lot of imports are likely to reach by Friday in Varanasi, Lucknow and Kanpur cities in northern India, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told the parliament.

Tomato prices have surged more than 1,400% at the wholesale market to a record 140 rupees ($1.69) per kg in the past three months, with farmers citing reasons including poor rainfall, higher temperatures and a virus outbreak that have hit the crop.

($1 = 82.7770 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nikunj Ohri, Writing by Shivam Patel; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Shivam.Patel@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.