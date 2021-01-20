World Markets

India starts coronavirus vaccine exports with shipments to Bhutan

Krishna N. Das Reuters
Sanjeev Miglani Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

India started exporting coronavirus vaccines on Wednesday with the first shipment to the neighbouring Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan, the foreign ministry said.

"First consignment takes off for Bhutan!" Anurag Srivastava, spokesman for the Ministry of External Affairs, said on Twitter. "India begins supply of Covid vaccines to its neighbouring and key partner countries."

Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and the Seychelles are also expected to get the shots from the world's biggest vaccine making country.

