India, South Africa block investment deal at WTO talks

Credit: REUTERS/ABDEL HADI RAMAHI

February 28, 2024 — 09:10 am EST

Written by Rachna Uppal and Emma Farge for Reuters ->

ABU DHABI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - India and South Africa have filed a formal objection against an investment agreement at a World Trade Organization meeting in Abu Dhabi, blocking its adoption, a document showed and delegates confirmed on Wednesday.

"We underscore that given the lack of exclusive consensus, this is not a matter for the...(meeting) agenda," the document said.

The Investment Facilitation for Development (IFD) Agreement, agreed by some 125 countries or about three-quarters of the WTO's members, aims to simplify red tape, improve the investment environment and encourage foreign direct investment.

