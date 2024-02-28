India, South Africa block investment deal at WTO talks

ABU DHABI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - India and South Africa have filed a formal objection against an investment agreement at a World Trade Organization meeting in Abu Dhabi, blocking its adoption, a document showed and delegates confirmed on Wednesday.

"We underscore that given the lack of exclusive consensus, this is not a matter for the...(meeting) agenda," the document said.

The Investment Facilitation for Development (IFD) Agreement, agreed by some 125 countries or about three-quarters of the WTO's members, aims to simplify red tape, improve the investment environment and encourage foreign direct investment.

(Reporting by Rachna Uppal and Emma Farge; Editing by Alexander Cornwell)

((emma.farge@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.