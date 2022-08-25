India signs long-term fertilisers import deal with Saudi Arabia

BENGALURU, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Indian cooperative Krishak Bharati Cooperative (KRIBHCO) has signed a long-term deal to import one million tonnes of phosphatic fertilisers from Saudi Arabia, Indian fertilisers minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted on Thursday.

KRIBHCO will invest in the new phosphate project of Saudi miner, Ma'aden, Mandaviya said. (https://bit.ly/3Kmaztd)

India is signing long-term fertiliser import deals to hedge against international price volatilities.

