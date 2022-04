India signs deals to export 7.2 mln T sugar in 2021/22, says trade body

MUMBAI, April 4 (Reuters) - Indian mills have signed contracts to export 7.2 million tonnes of sugar in the 2021/22 marketing year without government subsidies, a leading trade body said on Monday.

Mills have already dispatched around 5.7 million tonnes since the start of the marketing year on Oct. 1, the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said in a statement.

Mills have so far produced 31 million tonnes of sugar in the current year, up from last year's 27.87 million tonnes, the trade body said.

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Jason Neely)

((rajendra.jadhav@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-68414378 ; Reuters Messaging: rajendra.jadhav.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.