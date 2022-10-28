India sets up govt panel to hear social media content moderation complaints

Adds details, background

NEW DELHI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The Indian government on Friday announced amendments to its information technology (IT) rules that will apply to social media companies, in a move that is likely to be seen as a reigning in of big tech firms.

Under the amended rules, which will come into effect from Oct. 28, a government panel would be formed to hear complaints from users about content moderation decisions of social media platforms.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has had strained relations with many Big Tech companies, and New Delhi has been tightening regulation of firms such as Facebook META.O, YouTube GOOGL.O and Twitter TWTR.N.

Tension over social media content decisions has been a particularly thorny issue in India with companies often receiving takedown requests from the government or removing content proactively.

Social media firms are already required to have an in-house grievance redressal officer and designate executives to co-ordinate with law enforcement officials.

Under the amended rules, the companies would be required to acknowledge complaints from users within 24 hours and resolve them within 15 days or 72 hours in case of a information takedown request.

