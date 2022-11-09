India sees no transition away from coal in foreseeable future

November 09, 2022 — 05:23 am EST

Written by Tanvi Mehta for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, Nov 9 (Reuters) - India's coal minister Pralhad Joshi said on Wednesday that the country will not be moving away from using coal in the foreseeable future.

The demand for coal is yet to peak in India and coal will play important role in the energy mix until 2040 and beyond, Joshi said at a parliamentary consultative committee meeting.

