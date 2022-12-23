India sees global economic developments complicating its outlook

Credit: REUTERS/Amit Dave

December 23, 2022 — 08:37 am EST

Written by Shivam Patel for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Global economic developments are expected to complicate India's outlook further, the finance ministry said in a monthly review on Friday, adding that the country needs to stay the course on fiscal consolidation.

India needs to focus on medium-term challenges, such as securing technology and resources for energy transition and skilling its youth, while maintaining commitment to macroeconomic stability, the ministry added in a monthly review for November.

(Reporting by Shivam Patel in New Delhi; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Shivam.Patel@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.