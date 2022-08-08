India seeking to block Chinese firms from its sub-$150 phone market - broadcaster ET NOW

NEW DELHI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - India is seeking to oust Chinese firms from its sub-$150 phone market, broadcaster ET NOW said on Monday citing unnamed news agencies.

The report said the move would come as a blow to Chinese companies Xiaomi 1810.HK and Realme.

(Reporting by Krishna N. Das, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Krishna.Das@tr.com; https://twitter.com/krishnadas56 ;))

