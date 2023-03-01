Commodities

India scraps 2023/24 duty-free import quota on sunflower oil

Credit: REUTERS/Reuters Photographer

March 01, 2023 — 04:24 am EST

Written by Rajendra Jadhav for Reuters ->

MUMBAI, March 1 (Reuters) - India has decided to scrap a duty-free imports quota of 2 million tonnes of crude sunflower oil for the next fiscal starting from April 1, the government said on Wednesday, as the world's biggest importer of vegetable oils tries to support local oilseed farmers.

The move could lead to higher imports of palm oil, which was earlier attracting taxes even as imports of sunflower oil and soyoil were allowed without any taxes under the quota.

New Delhi in May 2022 allowed duty free imports of 2 million tonnes of sunflower oil in 2022/23 and had initially planned to repeat that in 2023/24.

India sources sunflower oil from Russia and Ukraine.

In January, India decided to scrap duty free imports of crude soyoil for the new fiscal year.

India imports soyoil mainly from Argentina, Brazil and the United States.

"Crude palm oil imports would become attractive from April onwards," said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trade house.

India imports palm oil mainly from Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand.

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Jason Neely)

((rajendra.jadhav@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-68414378 ; Reuters Messaging: rajendra.jadhav.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesWorld MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.