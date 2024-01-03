News & Insights

India says Venezuela to give some oil to ONGC Videsh in lieu of dividend

January 03, 2024 — 01:47 am EST

Written by Nidhi Verma for Reuters

NEW DELHI, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Venezuela has agreed to give India's ONGC Videsh ONVI.NS some oil in lieu of the company's pending dividend for a stake in a project in the South American nation, India's oil secretary said on Wednesday.

ONGC Videsh, the overseas investment arm of India's top explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp ONGC.NS, has $600 million of dividend pending for its 40% stake in the San Cristobal field in eastern Venezuela's Orinoco Heavy Oil belt.

