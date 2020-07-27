India says to boost local bulk drugs, medical devices industries

Zeba Siddiqui Reuters
Anuron Kumar Mitra Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

India's chemicals minister on Monday launched schemes to boost manufacturing in the bulk drugs and medical device industries to reduce India's dependence on exports in these sectors.

"The objective is to make India self-reliant in production of 53 critical (active pharmaceutical ingredients) APIs or Key Starting Materials (KSMs), and in production of medical devices, for which India is crucially dependent upon imports," Sadananda Gowda, the federal minister for chemicals and fertilisers, tweeted on Monday.

