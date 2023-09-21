India says sugar production expected to improve due to good rains in September

NEW DELHI, Sept 21 (Reuters) - India's sugar production is expected to improve due to good rains in September, the country's food secretary said on Thursday, adding the government would ask mills to sell extra stocks of sugar in local markets to cool prices.

"There's no shortage of sugar because production will be higher than our own consumption," Sanjeev Chopra, the food secretary, said.

(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj Writing by Shivam Patel Editing by Mark Potter)

