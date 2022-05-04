India says sudden withdrawal of Russian oil purchases will lift prices

Indian companies have been buying energy from Russia for several years and any sudden withdrawal will put pressure on other suppliers and jack up international prices, the energy ministry said on Wednesday.

"If suddenly, now, as a huge importer of crude oil, India pulls back on its diversified sources, concentrating on the remaining, in an already constrained market, it will lead to further volatility and instability, jacking up international prices," the ministry said in a statement.

"Despite attempts to portray it otherwise, energy purchases from Russia remain minuscule in comparison to India’s total consumption."

