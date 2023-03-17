India says Rosneft requesting to further ties to send more coking coal

NEW DELHI, March 17 (Reuters) - India's steel secretary Nagendra Nath Sinha said on Friday Russian oil company Rosneft ROSN.MM had sent a request to further its relationship with India to send higher volumes of coking coal to the country.

Indian steel ministry was also looking at Mongolia for possible commercial arrangements for procuring coking coal, Sinha added.

(Reporting by Neha Arora in New Delhi; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

