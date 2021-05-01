India says receives 150,000 Sputnik-V vaccine doses from Russia

NEW DELHI, May 1 (Reuters) - India has received 150,000 Sputnik-V vaccine doses from Russia, a spokesman for India's foreign ministry said on Saturday.

"Millions of doses" of the vaccine, which will be sold in India by Dr.Reddy's Labs Ltd REDY.NS, will follow, the spokesman added.

(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((sankalp.phartiyal@thomsonreuters.com; +91-11-49548064;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.