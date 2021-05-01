India says receives 150,000 Sputnik-V vaccine doses from Russia

Contributor
Sankalp Phartiyal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

India has received 150,000 Sputnik-V vaccine doses from Russia, a spokesman for India's foreign ministry said on Saturday.

NEW DELHI, May 1 (Reuters) - India has received 150,000 Sputnik-V vaccine doses from Russia, a spokesman for India's foreign ministry said on Saturday.

"Millions of doses" of the vaccine, which will be sold in India by Dr.Reddy's Labs Ltd REDY.NS, will follow, the spokesman added.

(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((sankalp.phartiyal@thomsonreuters.com; +91-11-49548064;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More