India says only Covaxin COVID-19 shot to be given to those aged 15 to 18

BENGALURU, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, will be the only shot available to children aged 15 to 18 when inoculation begins for them from Jan. 3, the Indian health ministry said in its guidelines released on Monday.

