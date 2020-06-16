India says officer, two soldiers killed in 'violent faceoff' on border with China

Adds detail throughout

NEW DELHI, June 16 (Reuters) - The Indian army said on Tuesday one of its officers and two soldiers were killed in a "violent faceoff" on the contested border with China, the first such incident in decades between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

India and China have been locked in a standoff in the western Himalayas for weeks, though there had been no casualties on either side.

The latest incident took place in the Galwan Valley in the mountainous region of Ladakh, the Indian army said in a statement.

Senior military officials from both sides were meeting to defuse the situation, it said.

China's foreign ministry said it was unaware of the incident and warned India not to take unilateral action or stir up trouble.

The Asian giants have rival claims to vast swathes of territory along their 3,500 km (2,173 mile) Himalayan border, but the disputes have remained largely peaceful since a border war in 1962.

India's main stock indexes .NSEI, .BSESN gave up earlier gains after the news, and were last up about 0.4% each at 0740 GMT, while the rupee weakened to 76.04 to the dollar.

(Reporting by Devjyot Ghoshal in New Delhi, writing by Alasdair Pal Editing by Sanjeev Miglani, Robert Birsel)

((Alasdair.Pal@thomsonreuters.com; +91 114 954 8060; Reuters Messaging: alasdair.pal.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.