India says more clarity needed on climate finance definition

NEW DELHI, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The Indian government on Friday said more clarity is needed on the definition of climate finance for developing countries, calling for sufficient resources to meet new climate goals.

"The goal of $100 billion per year of climate finance by 2020 and every year thereafter through till 2025 is yet to be achieved," the government said in a statement.

