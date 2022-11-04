India says more clarity needed on climate finance definition

Credit: REUTERS/SAYED SHEASHA

November 04, 2022 — 04:28 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The Indian government on Friday said more clarity is needed on the definition of climate finance for developing countries, calling for sufficient resources to meet new climate goals.

"The goal of $100 billion per year of climate finance by 2020 and every year thereafter through till 2025 is yet to be achieved," the government said in a statement.

(Reporting by Shivam Patel in New Delhi Editing by David Goodman )

((Shivam.Patel@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter