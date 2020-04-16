World Markets

India says IMF liquidity boost may have costly side effects

Contributor
David Lawder Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

India's finance minister said on Thursday the country could not support a general allocation of new Special Drawing Rights by the International Monetary Fund because it might not be effective in easing coronavirus-driven financial pressures.

WASHINGTON, April 16 (Reuters) - India's finance minister said on Thursday the country could not support a general allocation of new Special Drawing Rights by the International Monetary Fund because it might not be effective in easing coronavirus-driven financial pressures.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a statement to the IMF's steering committee that she also was concerned that such a major liquidity injection could produce potentially costly side-effects if countries used the funds for "extraneous" purposes.

Sitharaman joined U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in opposing a new SDR allocation, which would provide all 189 members with new foreign exchange reserves with no conditions.

"In the current context of illiquidity and flights to cash, the efficacy of an SDR allocation is not certain, she said, adding that most countries rely on national reserves as a first line of defense.

"Consequently, extraneous demands for these reserves, not related to domestic monetary and financial stability, would be costly, and hence cannot be supported," she added.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Richard Chang)

((David.Lawder@tr.com; +1 202 354 5854; Reuters Messaging: david.lawder.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

#TradeTalks: European Regulatory Update

Nasdaq Global Co-Chief Compliance Officer, Andreas Gustafsson, joins Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks for a European Regulatory Update.

Apr 3, 2020

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular