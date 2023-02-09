India says debt talks in focus at G20 finance meet

NEW DELHI, Feb 9 (Reuters) - India's finance minister told the chief of the International Monetary Fund on Thursday that debt discussions would be at the forefront during a meeting of G20 finance officials later this month.

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and IMF's Kristalina Georgieva also discussed regulating crypto assets.

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta; Editing by Krishna N. Das)

