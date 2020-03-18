World Markets

India says 276 citizens have tested positive for coronavirus overseas

Contributor
Alasdair Pal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIVARAM V

A total of 276 Indians have tested positive for coronavirus overseas to date, an Indian government minister said on Wednesday.

NEW DELHI, March 18 (Reuters) - A total of 276 Indians have tested positive for coronavirus overseas to date, an Indian government minister said on Wednesday.

The vast majority, 255, tested positive in Iran, with others in the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Kuwait, Sri Lanka, Rwanda and Hong Kong, V. Muraleedharan, minister of state for external affairs, said in a written reply to a question in India's parliament.

(Reporting by Alasdair Pal; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((Alasdair.Pal@thomsonreuters.com; +91 114 954 8060; Reuters Messaging: alasdair.pal.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

#TradeTalks: Volatility is Here to Stay in the Short-Term – Here are the Levels to Watch

Jill Malandrino was joined by Danielle Shay, Director of Options, Simpler Options, to discuss why volatility is here to stay, at least for now.

6 days ago

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular