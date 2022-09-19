India, Saudi Arabia discuss rupee-riyal trade

NEW DELHI, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The Indian government said on Monday that it had discussed the feasibility of institutionalising rupee-riyal trade with its South Arabian counterpart.

Both governments reaffirmed cooperation in joint projects including a refinery in western India, LNG infrastructure investment and development of strategic petroleum storage facilities in India, the statement added.

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta; Editing by Toby Chopra)

