India rupee weakens beyond 79 per dlr to hit record low, seen falling more

By 0352 GMT, the partially convertible rupee INR=IN was trading at 79.08/09 per dollar, after touching a record low of 79.10. The unit had ended at 78.9675 on Thursday.

The dollar was little changed against major peers but was on track for its best week in four as investors weighed the boost from tighter Federal Reserve policy and the risks of recession.

Oil prices edged up in early trade after sinking in the previous session as OPEC+ said it would stick to its planned oil output hikes in August and investors worried about the strength of the global economy.

