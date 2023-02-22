INDIA RUPEE-U.S. yields, weak Asian peers fail to disturb the calm on rupee

By Nimesh Vora

MUMBAI, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee held a narrow range against the dollar on Wednesday, despite surging U.S. yields and a fall in Asian peers, helped by a possible intervention from the central bank.

The rupee last traded at 82.85 to the dollar, only marginally lower from 82.79 in the previous session.

The local currency opened on a flat note and intraday held an about six paisa range despite the overnight jump in U.S. yields.

The Reserve Bank of India has been intervening in the non-deliverable forward market and the onshore market to ensure the rupee does not weaken below the 82.90-83 level, according to traders.

This has helped keep the rupee in a narrow range and perform better than other Asian currencies.

The rupee's Asian peers came under pressure on Wednesday after U.S. yields overnight witnessed another move higher.

U.S. yields have been persistently rising on back of the ongoing reassessment on how high the Federal Reserve could raise rates.

Futures are pricing in a peak Fed rate of 5.35% and less than 20 basis points (bps) of rate cuts in the year. FEDWATCH

An at least 25 bps rate hike at the next two Fed meetings has been fully priced in and there is a high likelihood of a third hike.

The recent U.S. economic activity and inflation have signalled that the Fed is likely to remain hawkish.

On Monday, data showed U.S. business activity unexpectedly rebounded in February, reaching its highest level in eight months.

Focus now turns to the minutes of the last Fed meeting.

"Note that the minutes were prepared before the string of firm US data got released and may not be as hawkish as recent Fed speak nor match up to current market pricing," DBS Group Research said in a note.

(Reporting by Nimesh Vora; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((nimesh.vora@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.