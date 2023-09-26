News & Insights

INDIA RUPEE-Rupee weakens tracking Asian peers; key support looms

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

September 26, 2023 — 01:33 am EDT

Written by Jaspreet Kalra for Reuters ->

By Jaspreet Kalra

MUMBAI, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee weakened on Tuesday, tracking Asian peers, while elevated U.S. Treasury yields also weighed on the local unit, which neared key support levels.

The rupee INR=IN was at 83.2250 against the U.S. dollar as of 10:55 a.m. IST, compared with 83.1450 in the previous session.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose to 4.56% in Asian hours, its highest level since October 2007. The dollar index =USD was hovering close to its highest level since November 2022 and was last quoted at 106.05.

"Looking at the dollar index, the rupee would have gone beyond 83.30," a foreign exchange trader at a state-run bank said. The rupee's lowest level on record of 83.29 was hit in October 2022.

U.S. Treasury yields rose following some hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve officials and as markets digest the central bank's higher-for-longer rates trajectory.

There is a limited desire to sell or buy dollars at this price, a second foreign exchange trader at a state-run bank said.

Concerns about an intervention by the Reserve Bank of India could also be keeping some participants on the sidelines, he added.

The rupee's Asian peers were mostly lower, with the Korean won leading losses down by almost 1%.

Brent crude oil futures were lower at $92.89 due to concerns that fuel demand could be subdued by major central banks holding interest rates higher.

"Speculative longs (on USD/INR) are dry around this zone," said Arnob Biswas, head of foreign exchange research at SMC Global Securities, referring to limited appetite to push the rupee lower.

Equity-related outflows have also pressured the rupee in September as foreign investors have sold equities worth $1.3 billion so far and are close to snapping a six-month buying streak.

(Reporting by Jaspreet Kalra; Editing by Eileen Soreng)

((jaspreet.kalra@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.