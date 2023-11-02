INDIA RUPEE-Rupee up, forward premiums drop following Fed stance

By Nimesh Vora

MUMBAI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee rose on Thursday and forward premiums dropped, following a decline in U.S. Treasury yields on weak U.S. data and a slightly dovish Federal Reserve tilt.

The rupee INR=IN was at 83.2425 to the dollar at 10:56 a.m. IST, up from the close of 83.28 in the previous session. The 10-year U.S. yield was down to 4.72%, while the dollar index inched lower. Asian currencies and equities advanced.

With "all factors supportive", the rupee is "having a decent day", a forex salesperson at a bank said.

"Having said that, this is all that will happen and a large move is highly unlikely."

Weaker-than-expected U.S. manufacturing and private payrolls data pushed yields lower, alongside what a few analysts said was a marginally dovish Fed.

The U.S. central bank acknowledged the recent tightening in financial conditions, with Chair Jerome Powell clarifying that above-potential growth on its own would not be enough to warrant another rate hike.

The "somewhat dovish stance" from the Fed is cooling off U.S. yields and will help the rupee, Anindya Banerjee, head research - FX and interest rates at Kotak Securities said.

"Looking ahead in the short term, the trading range for USD/INR remains confined between 83.00 and 83.30."

PREMIUMS

The rupee forward premiums dropped, with near maturities falling more than the far tenors. The improvement in the USD/INR cash swap rate pushed near premiums higher. Meanwhile, the implied yield on the 1-year premium rose to 1.63%.

The USD/INR cash swap rate was last at 0.22 paisa, having been pressed lower most of the week. The Reserve Bank of India likely supplying dollars in cash has propped the cash swap rate, according to traders.

(Reporting by Nimesh Vora; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

