INDIA RUPEE-Rupee troubled by "unabated" importer orders; premiums rise

By Nimesh Vora

MUMBAI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee on Tuesday was yet again unable to take advantage of weakness in the U.S. dollar, and was pressured by persistent importer orders, traders said.

The rupee INR=IN was at 83.3400 to the dollar at 11:28 a.m. IST, unchanged from its previous close. The currency, like across most of last week and on Monday, was unmoved by the dollar's broad decline.

The dollar index =USD extended losses, slipping to 103.20, the lowest in two-and-a-half months.

"The unabated (dollar) buying by importers - they are hedging up to a month - and by oil companies means that dips (on USD/INR) are just not there," a spot trader at a private sector bank said.

Other Asian currencies marched higher, with the offshore Chinese yuan climbing to near 7.1350 to the dollar, the highest in nearly four months.

The rupee is nearly at the same level it was before the softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data last Tuesday. Most other Asian currencies, meanwhile, have rallied 2%-3%.

"Historical instances have shown that USD/INR can deviate from global cues due to heightened demand for dollars from domestic corporates," said Anindya Banerjee, head research - FX and interest rates at Kotak Securities.

"The current phase may be reflective of such a trend."

Asian currencies received a boost from expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will likely cut rates from May or June next year, with investors pricing in three rate cuts after that.

In wake of the Fed rate cut expectations, U.S. Treasury yields have dropped, lifting USD/INR forward premiums. The 1-year USD/INR implied yield rose to 1.64%, a two-week high.

