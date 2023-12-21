News & Insights

SPX

INDIA RUPEE-Rupee to rise after safe haven dollar drops to 4-month low

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

December 21, 2023 — 09:59 pm EST

Written by Nimesh Vora for Reuters ->

By Nimesh Vora

MUMBAI, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee is expected to open higher on Friday after a recovery in U.S. equities dampened the demand for the safe haven dollar.

Non-deliverable forwards indicate the rupee INR=IN will open at around 83.20-83.22 to the U.S. dollar, compared with the previous session's closing at 83.2775.

U.S. equities recovered from Wednesday's selloff, with the S&P 500 climbing a percent. The dollar index =USD made a low of 101.73 in the New York session, a level not seen since mid-August.

Asian currencies were up 0.1%-0.4% and shares rose.

An opening uptick in the rupee, alongside Asia, "is all that may happen", a FX trader at a bank said.

USD/INR is "back to being well bid on dips" and "difficult to see much of a drop below 83.20", he said.

The USD/INR pair ran into consistent buying interest on Thursday, due to oil companies seeking dollars.

The dollar index was not helped by the U.S. GDP expanding at a slower pace than was expected in the third quarter. Third-quarter U.S. GDP growth was revised down to 4.9% from 5.2%. Economists polled by Reuters had anticipated that GDP growth would be unrevised.

"USDINR could again stay in a range for a few more days. The next important data point is the US PCE inflation," said Srinivas Puni, managing director at QuantArt Market Solutions.

The core U.S. PCE (Personal Consumption Expenditures) data due later in the day is the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge. Economists polled by Reuters expect a0.2% month-on-month rise in core PCE price index.

The data comes in the backdrop of investors pricing in a high probability of the Fed cutting rates as early as in the March meeting, despite resistance from policymakers.

KEY INDICATORS:

** One-month non-deliverable rupee INRNDFOR= forward at 83.27; onshore one-month forward premium at 8 paisa

** Dollar index =USD at 101.84

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 up 0.7% at $80 per barrel

** Ten-year U.S. note yield at 3.90%

** As per NSDL data, foreign investors bought a net $241.4mln worth of Indian shares on Dec. 20

** NSDL data shows foreign investors bought a net $18.8mln worth of Indian bonds on Dec. 20

(Reporting by Nimesh Vora; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((nimesh.vora@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.