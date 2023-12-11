INDIA RUPEE-Rupee to rely on 83.40/USD support before US inflation data

By Nimesh Vora

MUMBAI, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee may inch up at the open on Tuesday ahead of crucial U.S. inflation data, counting on help from the central bank to defend what is considered a key support area.

Non-deliverable forwards indicate the rupee INR=IN will open at around 83.34-83.36 to the U.S. dollar, compared with 83.3925 in the previous session.

The rupee on Monday dropped to 83.40, not too far away from the lifetime low of 83.42, prompting the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to sell dollars, according to traders.

"Currently, around the 83.40 area, you would expect the RBI to be around. That probably caps the upside (on USD/INR), and like we have seen, downside is just non-existent," an FX trader at a bank said.

The U.S. inflation data "carries significance", but to say that it will "do anything" to the rupee "will be a stretch", he said.

U.S. consumer prices are expected to be unchanged month-on-month in November, while the more important core measure is anticipated to rise 0.3%, data due on Tuesday will likely show, according to a poll by Reuters.

"If the core CPI (consumer price index) data are in line with expectations, that will leave the annual rate at 4.0% year-on-year," ANZ said in a note.

"That is double the FOMC's (Federal Open Market Committee) target and would push back against an early rate cut."

Currently, investors are pricing in an around 40% probability that the Federal Reserve will cut rates in March next year. This probability was higher before the November U.S. jobs report that indicated the labour market was still holding up well.

The inflation data comes ahead of Wednesday's Fed policy decision at which the central bank is expected to keep interest rates unchanged.

Asian currencies were mixed, while overall risk appetite was upbeat heading into the inflation print.

KEY INDICATORS:

** One-month non-deliverable rupee INRNDFOR= forward at 83.42; onshore one-month forward premium at 7.25 paise

** Dollar index =USD down at 103.98

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 up 0.1% at $76.1 per barrel

** Ten-year U.S. note yield at 4.23%

** As per NSDL data, foreign investors bought a net $479.1mln worth of Indian shares on Dec. 8 ** NSDL data shows foreign investors bought a net $139 mln worth of Indian bonds on Dec. 8

(Reporting by Nimesh Vora; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.