INDIA RUPEE-Rupee to gauge dollar's climb as Fedspeak prompts paring of US rate cut bets

Credit: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE

January 16, 2024 — 10:00 pm EST

By Jaspreet Kalra

MUMBAI, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee is likely to open steady on Wednesday but may face pressure during the session after the dollar index hit an over one-month high as investors pared U.S. rate cut expectations following the comments from U.S Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller.

Non-deliverable forwards indicate the rupee INR=IN will open at around 83.08 against the U.S. dollar, barely changed from its close at 83.07 in the previous session.

The dollar index was at 103.3 after a 0.6% rise on Tuesday, marking its sharpest single-day gain in over two weeks. Most Asian currencies fell, with the Korean won leading losses with a 0.7% decline.

"With (U.S.) economic activity and labour markets in good shape and inflation coming down gradually to 2 percent, I see no reason to move as quickly or cut as rapidly as in the past," Fed Governor Waller said on Tuesday, signalling a pushback against aggressive rate cut expectations.

The comments prompted a moderation in bets on U.S. rate cuts, with investors pricing in a nearly 67% chance of a rate cut in March, down from 81% on Friday.

"The important takeaways are that the bar to Fed rate hikes are high ... the open question is really about the pace and perhaps also timing," MUFG Bank stated in a note.

U.S. Treasury yields climbed, with the 10-year yield rising 11 basis points to 4.06% on Tuesday, while the 2-year yield also rose to 4.22%.

The dollar-rupee pair is likely to open with a strong buying interest, and there is a possibility of a potential "dollar short squeeze" which could lead to a move towards 83.25, a foreign exchange trader at a private bank said.

The local unit, which strengthened over 0.1% in January, snapped its nine-day winning run on Tuesday amid a broadly stronger dollar and a risk-off sentiment in regional markets.

KEY INDICATORS:

** One-month non-deliverable rupee INRNDFOR= forward at 83.18; onshore one-month forward premium at 10 paisa

** Dollar index =USD at 103.31

** Brent crude futures LCOc1 down 0.5% at $77.9 per barrel

** Ten-year U.S. note yield at 4.04%

** As per NSDL data, foreign investors bought a net $243.2mln worth of Indian shares on Jan. 15

** NSDL data shows foreign investors bought a net $77.7mln worth of Indian bonds on Jan. 15

